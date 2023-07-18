Leaked video reveal Tata Safari facelift's testing on road, showcases updated tail light design

Leaked video reveal Tata Safari facelift's testing on road, showcases updated tail light design2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:26 PM IST
Tata Motors is working on updates for the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. The Safari facelift will feature new LED tail lights, alloy wheels, and a revised front fascia. Inside, it may offer a two-spoke steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system, and updated controls.
Tata Motors is currently working on updates for three of its car models: the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. The launch of the updated Safari is anticipated to happen early next year. The Safari facelift has been spotted multiple times, unveiling important details about its features.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×