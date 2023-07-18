Leaked video reveal Tata Safari facelift's testing on road, showcases updated tail light design

Tata Motors is currently working on updates for three of its car models: the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. The launch of the updated Safari is anticipated to happen early next year. The Safari facelift has been spotted multiple times, unveiling important details about its features.

The upcoming car is the subject of new leaks. Instagram user Power Drift has shared a video post which allegedly captures the Tata Safari facelift being tested on roads.

From the video available, it can be seen that the Safari facelift will receive a fresh set of LED tail lights. While the two-piece design will be retained, the units will showcase new graphics. Additionally, the facelifted model is expected to showcase new alloy wheels and a revised front fascia, which includes a new grille, vertically stacked headlamps, and a tweaked bonnet design.

Inside, the facelifted Safari is rumoured to offer various new features. These may include a two-spoke steering wheel inspired by the Avinya concept, a new gear lever, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a redesigned center console, a rotary dial for drive modes, and updated controls for the AC vents.

In terms of powertrain, the 2024 Safari is likely to retain the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, which cou;d be mated to six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. However, there are indications that this update might also introduce a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

This is not the first time that a Safari facelift test mule has been spotted. Previously test mules also indicated a significant redesign of the front fascia. The upcoming model will maintain its split LED headlamp arrangement, with the upper LED daytime running light (DRL) forming a continuous light bar that spans the width of the bonnet. In contrast, the main headlamp cluster located in the lower bumper is now positioned vertically, showcasing a distinct visual change compared to the current model.