Leaked video reveal Tata Safari facelift's testing on road, showcases updated tail light design

This is not the first time that a Safari facelift test mule has been spotted. Previously test mules also indicated a significant redesign of the front fascia. The upcoming model will maintain its split LED headlamp arrangement, with the upper LED daytime running light (DRL) forming a continuous light bar that spans the width of the bonnet. In contrast, the main headlamp cluster located in the lower bumper is now positioned vertically, showcasing a distinct visual change compared to the current model.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}