Learnings of 2021 and optimistic to 2022: Rajeev Chaba

We brought to India our second car, MG ZS EV, based on the global popular platform from our home country, UK. ZS EV continues to attract customers in India as we average 700 bookings per month. ZS EV’s success in the market marks the beginning of a truly collaborative ecosystem building approach to electric vehicles in India. In our endeavour to broaden access to wider customer segments, we will bring to the country the second EV, encouraged by the Government’s clarity on its EV roadmap. We are aligned to play our part in seeing that the direction meets reality sooner rather than later.