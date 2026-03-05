New Delhi: Traditional two-wheeler makers such as Hero MotoCorp Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd are looking to ramp up the supply of electric scooters in a bid to increase their share in overall sales, which has grown slowly over the past couple of years.
Top two-wheeler makers rev up EV supply, distribution to boost penetration
SummaryHero MotoCorp, TVS, and Bajaj Auto aim to expand electric scooter sales amid production challenges. Amid a sluggish growth in the EV market, they are adapting strategies to enhance supply and distribution.
