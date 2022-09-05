Lesson from Mistry accident: A case for wearing rear seat belts

Business leader Anand Mahindra and many others have shared a public pledge to always remember to wear a seat belt when travelling as a passenger in the rear of the car. The fact that rear seat belts are so critical for passenger safety is hardly in the news for the first time. According to a 2007 report which studied the association of death in road crashes with the use of a rear seat belt, passengers involved in a car crash has an up to 75% higher chance of survival if they are wearing the rear seat belts. This was found to be especially true for younger occupants. While this was a study conducted in New York, its conclusions are just as true for Indian roads, which are in fact notorious for being fatal. The World Health Organization earlier this year also emphasized how wearing a seat belt eliminates 75% of the risk of injury to the rear passenger.