Lexus has revealed a new ROV (Recreational Off-highway Vehicle) concept, a unique hydrogen-powered vehicle offering near zero-emissions driving combined with off-road capability. The car bears features of an off-road vehicle with its exposed suspension, protective cage and chunky off-road tyres for driving along muddy tracks. The dimensions of Lexus ROV measure 3,120 mm (length), 1,725 mm (width), 1,800 mm (height).

Lexus has designed a body that could protect passengers, incorporate its iconic signature grille and preserve enough travel for the front suspension. Additionally, the front fenders were conceived to offer protection against any stray rocks and mud. Lexus ‘L’-motif front and rear lights and the rear Lexus badge expresses the latest Lexus design language.

The suspension cover, connected to the rear hydrogen fuel tank, protects functional parts. Based on the Tazuna concept, the inside has a simple meter that instantly reads the needed information while the driver concentrates on driving.

Luxury details include a leather steering wheel and a sculpted shift knob and seats which feature suspension elements that smooth bumps out of the ride. The seats are upholstered in synthetic leather.

This ROV Concept torque comes from the fast combustion speed of hydrogen, which Lexus believe is highly compatible with the ROV.

To power this off-road fun, the 1.0-litre hydrogen engine works just like a petrol engine, but with a high-pressure tank for compressed hydrogen which is delivered by a direct hydrogen injector.

With a lightweight body composed of a strong pipe frame and suspension the rider can enjoy the car's natural movements. Designed for dynamic and comfortable driving, the agile design and the responsiveness of the hydrogen engine make the Lexus ROV a fun vehicle to drive with exceptional off-road capability, said Lexus.

