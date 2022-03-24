Lexus India today announced the launch of its new buyback promise program starting with the ES 300h and a loyalty program under the ‘Lexus Life’, umbrella. The buyback program for ES 300h promises amongst the highest buyback price in the luxury car market with upto 60% residual value. Under this program, Lexus will offer best low-cost finance options and residual value for its cars. The loyalty program will benefit existing Lexus guests for their next Lexus purchase with a whole host of offers and packages including service package.

Lexus India launched the ‘Lexus Life’ program in 2021, an exclusive ownership program for Lexus buyers who at Lexus, are treated like ‘guests at home’. Under this program, Lexus brings in new ownership benefits through ‘Lexus Ownership Portfolio’ which includes a variety of crafted plans for finance, service, warranty, insurance & roadside assistance.

Additionally, Lexus India also introduced ‘Lexus Pre-Owned’, a new platform for guests to trade in & upgrade their Lexus cars with utmost ease, at the same time showcasing the Lexus experience to a wider segment of car buyers, and ‘Lexus Leasing’ which is designed to enhance the ease of experiencing a Lexus in partnership with Kinto of Lexus Financial Services.

Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India said, “Firstly, I would like to sincerely thank all our guests for their constant patronage, trust & confidence on the Lexus brand over these 5 years which has made this journey a memorable one. Celebrating 5 years of Lexus in India with introduction of the Buyback Promise scheme for the Lexus ES300h as well as the Lexus Loyalty scheme, we would like to strengthen our guest’s faith in Lexus, at the same time show our confidence on the Lexus cars and our strong commitment to the Indian market. In this new era, consumers are more mindful about their purchases, and we are crafting the best for them. Staying true to the Lexus belief of “Omotenashi" we ensure to deliver exceptional experiences to our guests. We look forward to offering more such experiences to our guests and enriching their lifestyles."

