Toyota-owned luxury car brand Lexus has today launched the facelift version of NX 350h SUV in India. The Lexus NX was first launched in India in 2018. In 2020, the NX portfolio was further expanded with the launch of the new variant, the NX 300h Exquisite.

Lexus had already started the pre-bookings for its much refined SUV in January, the all-new Lexus NX 350h. The all-new Lexus NX will be available in Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport variants. Bookings can be made at any of the Lexus Guest Experience Centers or may also contact the Lexus helpdesk.

The all-new 2022 Lexus NX 350h embodies a design that signifies the next generation of Lexus, combining dynamism with purposeful technology enhancements to thrill your enchanting everyday drive, the company said.

The interiors of Lexus NX 350h SUV gets a 14 inch infotainment system besides features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It features head-up display, 360 degree view camera to assist in parking, sunroof and electronic front seats. The Lexus NX 350h gets the electric latch for opening the doors.

For the power, Lexus 350h SUV gets a 2.5 litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with an electric motor that produces 244 hp of power. The engine is mated to a six-step e-CVT gearbox. The SUV gets a front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options. In electric mode, the NX 350h is likely to offer a range of 55 km.

Lexus NX 350h comes at ₹64.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the starting Exquisite model while the higher variant is priced at ₹71.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

