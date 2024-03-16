Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV launched in India at whopping ₹2 crore! Details on design, interiors and more
Lexus unveils LM 350h luxury MPV in India, priced at ₹2-2.5 crore, featuring futuristic design, premium amenities, and potent hybrid engine.
Lexus, renowned for its opulent automotive offerings, has unveiled the highly anticipated LM 350h luxury MPV in India, marking the arrival of the latest generation model in the country. Available in both seven-seater and four-seater variants, the LM 350h is priced at ₹2 crore and ₹2.5 crore respectively, showcasing its elite status in the market.