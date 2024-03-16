Lexus, renowned for its opulent automotive offerings, has unveiled the highly anticipated LM 350h luxury MPV in India, marking the arrival of the latest generation model in the country. Available in both seven-seater and four-seater variants, the LM 350h is priced at ₹2 crore and ₹2.5 crore respectively, showcasing its elite status in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Derived from the acclaimed Toyota Vellfire, which boasts a price tag of ₹1.2 crore, the LM 350h shares its foundation on the GA-K modular platform. However, it sets itself apart with its futuristic design language, featuring a striking spindle grille, sleek LED headlamps, and innovative fog lamps, embodying a sense of extravagance from every angle.

The 'LM' nomenclature, denoting 'Luxury Mover,' epitomizes the essence of this vehicle, particularly evident in the four-seater configuration. This variant offers an array of premium amenities, including a partition between front and rear passengers, aircraft-style recliner seats, a state-of-the-art 23-speaker surround sound system, and a plethora of convenience features such as fold-out tables, heated armrests, and USB ports.

Under its hood lies a potent 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine, generating 246 bhp and 239 Nm of torque, coupled with an eCVT automatic transmission. The incorporation of a nickel-metal hydride battery enhances efficiency, while the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system ensures impeccable traction and control on varied terrains.

The cabin of the LM 350h exudes comfort and sophistication.

Setting a benchmark in comfort and technology, the LM 350h boasts an adaptive suspension system for a seamless ride quality, complemented by sensor-based climate control that adjusts according to passenger preferences. Furthermore, advanced safety features such as the Lexus Safety System+ 3 ADAS suite provide peace of mind for occupants.

Enthusiasts who have eagerly awaited the arrival of this luxurious vehicle can book their vehicle as bookings commenced last year.

With its commanding presence, the Lexus LM 350h sets a new standard in the Indian MPV segment, surpassing its competitors in the luxury SUV category, including the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, and Bentley Bentayga.

