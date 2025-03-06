Lexus has introduced the updated LX 500d in India, with prices beginning at ₹3 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury SUV arrives with significant styling updates and an expanded suite of features. Bookings for the new model are now open.

2025 Lexus LX 500d: New Variants The refreshed Lexus LX 500d is available in two variants. The LX 500d Urban variant is priced at ₹3 crore, while the LX 500d Overtrail, a more rugged version designed for off-road capabilities, is priced at ₹3.12 crore (both prices ex-showroom, India).

2025 Lexus LX 500d: Powertrain and Performance The latest iteration of the LX 500d remains the sole diesel-powered vehicle in Lexus' Indian lineup. Under the bonnet, it houses a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine, delivering 304 bhp at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 700 Nm between 1,600 and 2,600 rpm. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth yet powerful driving experience. Additionally, the SUV features a four-wheel-drive system equipped with Active Height Control and an Adaptive Variable Suspension for enhanced performance across different terrains.

2025 Lexus LX 500d: Feature Upgrades Lexus has introduced a host of new features in the latest LX 500d, making it more technologically advanced than its predecessor. The vehicle now includes the Lexus Safety System +3.0 suite, which offers a comprehensive range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). These include a pre-collision system, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Safe Exit Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and automatic high beam functionality.