Lexus has launched the updated LX 500d in India, starting at ₹ 3 crore. The luxury SUV features styling updates, advanced technology, and a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine. Bookings are now open for two variants, Urban and Overtrail, priced at ₹ 3 crore and ₹ 3.12 crore respectively.

2025 Lexus LX 500d: Powertrain and Performance The latest iteration of the LX 500d remains the sole diesel-powered vehicle in Lexus' Indian lineup. Under the bonnet, it houses a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine, delivering 304 bhp at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 700 Nm between 1,600 and 2,600 rpm. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth yet powerful driving experience. Additionally, the SUV features a four-wheel-drive system equipped with Active Height Control and an Adaptive Variable Suspension for enhanced performance across different terrains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2025 Lexus LX 500d: Feature Upgrades Lexus has introduced a host of new features in the latest LX 500d, making it more technologically advanced than its predecessor. The vehicle now includes the Lexus Safety System +3.0 suite, which offers a comprehensive range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). These include a pre-collision system, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Safe Exit Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and automatic high beam functionality.

Furthermore, the updated model incorporates the new Lexus Connect Technology, which has been optimised for Indian conditions. This system provides a range of connected car features, including SOS call alerts, roadside assistance, and remote access to functions such as locking/unlocking, engine start/stop, window operation, and vehicle immobilisation. Additional capabilities include vehicle tracking, a theft alarm system, and real-time vehicle health monitoring.