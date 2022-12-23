Lexus LX 500d, company’s most expensive SUV launched in India: All details

Lexus India has launched its LX 500d, the company's most expensive SUV in India. The car debuts in the country at a starting price of ₹2.82 crore (ex-showroom). This SUV will be available in variants and its price will go up to ₹2.83 crore (ex-showroom). Notably, the Lexus LX 500d tops the lineup of the automaker in India and will be available only with a diesel powertrain.
Speaking of the powertrain, the LX 500d gets a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 diesel engine and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission unit. Its engine is capable of producing 304 bhp of maximum output and 700 Nm of peak torque. The SUV gets a top speed of 210 kmph and can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in simply eight seconds.
In terms of looks, the automaker has upgraded its features and looks. This SUV now gets a new spindle grille and sits on a new set of 22-inch alloy wheels. Its wheelbase of 2,850 mm remains identical to the ongoing model which offers sufficient space for at least five adults and their luggage.
The cabin of the LX 500d has been revamped. It comes with a new dual-tone interior along with 64-colour ambient lighting, electronic adjustment of seats on both the rows and more. Speaking of the dashboard, it looks dominated by a 12.3-inch digital infotainment screen that also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features. There is also another 7-inch display under the infotainment screen which lets the driver adjust temperature and access other controls.
This SUV also comes with a multi-function steering wheel which is equipped with new Electric Power Steering system, wireless phone charging, 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof and more. Interestingly, it also offers multi-terrain modes that includes Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow, Rock and Auto mode that is a first inside a Lexus- vehicle. The SUV is also offered with drive modes like Normal, Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport S, Sport S+ and Custom.
For safety, this latest SUV from Lexus is also offered with electronically controlled brakes (ECB), adaptive variable suspension, active height control, fingerprint authentication, rear cross traffic alert and clearance sonar to detect objects on its path.
