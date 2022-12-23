Lexus LX 500d, company’s most expensive SUV launched in India: All details

The cabin of the LX 500d has been revamped. It comes with a new dual-tone interior along with 64-colour ambient lighting, electronic adjustment of seats on both the rows and more. Speaking of the dashboard, it looks dominated by a 12.3-inch digital infotainment screen that also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features. There is also another 7-inch display under the infotainment screen which lets the driver adjust temperature and access other controls.