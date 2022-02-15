Lexus has today released a gallery of new pictures and animations of its next-generation battery EV sports car . The model was first revealed on December 14, 2021, in the corporate battery BEV announcement made by Akio Toyoda, Toyota Motor Corporation President and Lexus Brand Holder.

The new sports model will be part of a full line-up of battery EVs Lexus will be introduced by 2030 under its Lexus Electrified brand vision.

Through Lexus Electrified, the company aims to fully leverage the potential of electrification to increase the joy of driving for all its customers.

It will also deliver the rewards of the Lexus Driving Signature, a unique driving experience founded on linear vehicle responses that are constantly faithful to the driver’s intentions, with seamless connection of acceleration, steering and deceleration at all times.

With the bold proportions and low ride height required for a high-performance sports car, the new model symbolises the future of the Lexus brand while also reviving the spirit of the iconic Lexus LFA.

View Full Image Lexus electric sports car.

Acceleration from 0-100 km/h will be in the low two-second range and the cruising distance will exceed 700 km, thanks to the possible use of solid-state batteries.

Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, commented, “We are truly excited at this pivotal time for the brand. We are reimagining & crafting our product development philosophy on how every Lexus is experienced, and the new BEV sports car will be a strong step in that direction."

Through its development of battery EVs, Lexus will evolve into a brand that offers a range of driving experiences, harnessing its unique performance development capabilities, and honing its craft of making products that will be even more personalised in their performance, quality and appeal.

