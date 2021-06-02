Tesla CEO, Elon Musk expressed his views on the ongoing shortage of chips plaguing various sectors. Musk claimed that chip shortage is creating havoc in Tesla's supply chain.

Musk likened the crisis to the toilet paper shortage that had affected many American states during the early outbreak of Covid-19 in the United States. He is of the opinion that manufacturers are ordering more microcontrollers than what they actually need.

On Wednesday, Tesla CEO said, “Our biggest challenge is supply chain, especially microcontroller chips. Never seen anything like it. Fear of running out is causing every company to overorder – like the toilet paper shortage, but at epic scale."Musk claimed that the chip problem is one of the biggest issues the company had ever experienced. AlixPartners, a consulting firm had announced that automakers will face the major brunt of the chip shortage. The firm estimates that the industry will lose about $110 billion of sales this year, due to the shortage of chipsets.

One of the biggest semiconductor manufacturers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has assured that it will increase the production capacity of microcontroller units by 60%, which will will ease some backlog with car manufacturers.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.