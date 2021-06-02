'Like the toilet paper shortage': Elon Musk on panic-buying of chips

On Wednesday, Tesla CEO said, “Our biggest challenge is supply chain, especially microcontroller chips. Never seen anything like it. Fear of running out is causing every company to overorder – like the toilet paper shortage, but at epic scale."Musk claimed that the chip problem is one of the biggest issues the company had ever experienced. AlixPartners, a consulting firm had announced that automakers will face the major brunt of the chip shortage. The firm estimates that the industry will lose about $110 billion of sales this year, due to the shortage of chipsets.