Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >'Like the toilet paper shortage': Elon Musk on panic-buying of chips

'Like the toilet paper shortage': Elon Musk on panic-buying of chips

Premium
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk
1 min read . 03:56 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

During the company's earnings call in April, Musk had talked about the growing problem of chip shortages

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk expressed his views on the ongoing shortage of chips plaguing various sectors. Musk claimed that chip shortage is creating havoc in Tesla's supply chain.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk expressed his views on the ongoing shortage of chips plaguing various sectors. Musk claimed that chip shortage is creating havoc in Tesla's supply chain.

Musk likened the crisis to the toilet paper shortage that had affected many American states during the early outbreak of Covid-19 in the United States. He is of the opinion that manufacturers are ordering more microcontrollers than what they actually need.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Musk likened the crisis to the toilet paper shortage that had affected many American states during the early outbreak of Covid-19 in the United States. He is of the opinion that manufacturers are ordering more microcontrollers than what they actually need.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On Wednesday, Tesla CEO said, “Our biggest challenge is supply chain, especially microcontroller chips. Never seen anything like it. Fear of running out is causing every company to overorder – like the toilet paper shortage, but at epic scale."Musk claimed that the chip problem is one of the biggest issues the company had ever experienced. AlixPartners, a consulting firm had announced that automakers will face the major brunt of the chip shortage. The firm estimates that the industry will lose about $110 billion of sales this year, due to the shortage of chipsets.

One of the biggest semiconductor manufacturers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has assured that it will increase the production capacity of microcontroller units by 60%, which will will ease some backlog with car manufacturers.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!