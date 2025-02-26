3

Engine and transmission

The Carbon Edition retains the existing engine options including a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing over 200 bhp and 380 Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine that delivers 173 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.

The lower variants of the diesel engine produce 132 bhp and 300 Nm and are available only with a manual gearbox. The SUV continues to offer impressive performance making it a strong contender in the segment.

Both petrol and diesel engines are available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Carbon Edition also comes with a four-wheel-drive powertrain, equipped with terrain modes and an advanced suspension system for enhanced off-road capabilities.