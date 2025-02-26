Mahindra recently introduced the Carbon Edition of the Scorpio N in India, available on the top-end Z8 and Z8 L trims. It is priced between ₹19.19 lakh and ₹24.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are five key aspects of this special edition:
Exterior changes
The Scorpio N Carbon Edition features a Metallic Black exterior finish. Chrome elements have been replaced with smoked chrome finishes. The alloy wheels are painted black, and the roof rails have a dark galvano color treatment giving the SUV a different aesthetic appeal. The SUV retains its muscular stance with bold character lines and signature LED DRLs.
Interior upgrades
The cabin of the Carbon Edition gets an all-black theme instead of the standard black and brown combination. It includes a leatherette treatment with contrast stitching and smoked chrome accents throughout. The spacious cabin offers premium upholstery, a sunroof, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with connected car features.
Engine and transmission
The Carbon Edition retains the existing engine options including a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing over 200 bhp and 380 Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine that delivers 173 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.
The lower variants of the diesel engine produce 132 bhp and 300 Nm and are available only with a manual gearbox. The SUV continues to offer impressive performance making it a strong contender in the segment.
Both petrol and diesel engines are available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Carbon Edition also comes with a four-wheel-drive powertrain, equipped with terrain modes and an advanced suspension system for enhanced off-road capabilities.
Other features
The Scorpio N gets dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-speaker setup, 7-inch colour MID, steering-mounted controls, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, push-button start and stop, electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs.
Additionally, the SUV also gets fitted with a 6-way powered driver's seat, front USB chargers, a wireless charger and a type-C charger for the rear seats.
Safety
In terms of safety, the Scorpio N is among one of the safest SUVs in India. It scored 58.18 points at the Global NCAP crash tests. It managed a five-star rating in adult occupant protection and a three-star in terms of child occupant protection.