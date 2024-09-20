Limited-Edition Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz launched in India at ₹5.65 lakh: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki has launched the limited-edition WagonR Waltz Edition for 5.65 lakh, featuring design upgrades and a new interior package. It retains the standard mechanical setup with dual airbags.

The WagonR Waltz Edition is based on the LXi trim and comes with a modest premium of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 for the added features.
Maruti Suzuki, the automotive leader in India, has launched the limited-edition version of its popular hatchback—the WagonR Waltz Edition—just in time for the festive season (via HT Auto). This exclusive variant is priced at 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and boasts several upgrades in design and features, both inside and out.

Exterior and Interior Enhancements

As per the publication, the special edition brings a fresh aesthetic to the exterior, including a chrome-accented front grille, fog lamps, wheel arch cladding, side skirts, bumper guards, and body-side mouldings. Inside the cabin, buyers will find a new interior styling package that adds flair, complete with designer seat covers, floor mats, a touchscreen infotainment system, upgraded speakers, a security system, and a reverse parking camera.

Performance and Specifications

Under the hood, the Waltz Edition retains the same mechanical setup as the standard WagonR. It continues to be offered with the reliable 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engines, with a CNG option available in a detuned version of the 1.0-litre engine. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and an AMT, with the CNG version limited to manual transmission.

On the safety front, the WagonR is equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill Hold assist (for the AMT variant), ensuring peace of mind for drivers.

Since its launch in 1999, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR has consistently topped sales charts, with over 32.5 lakh units sold in India. The brand hit its first major milestone of 10 lakh units in 2012, followed by another 10 lakh by 2017. Recently, the company celebrated crossing the 30 lakh sales mark in 2023.

In terms of market performance, the WagonR has increased its share in the mid-hatchback segment, reaching a commanding 64 per cent market share in FY2025, up from 61 percent in the previous fiscal year.

