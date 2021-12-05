The limited subsidy to only 3,150 electric vehicles may not be enough to accelerate the adoption of this emerging and sustainable mobility option, said Sohinder Gill , Director General, Society of Manufactures of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) on Goa’s new EV policy announced on December 4. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday launched Goa Electricity Mobility Promotion Policy 2021 to promote usage of e-vehicles and job creation in this sector. Goa has over 10 lakh ICE vehicles on road.

Sohinder Gill is also the CEO of Hero Electric which is into the manufacturing of electric scooters.

Sohinder Gill said, “We welcome the Goa EV policy, which has laid down a clear target of conversion of ICE two wheelers into electric by 2030. However, we believe that limiting subsidy to only 3150 EVs may not be enough to accelerate the adoption. The state that has over a million ICE vehicles on road may need to relook at the numbers to be supported under the scheme so that more number of citizens can avail the benefit and shift to electric."

“We congratulate the central as well as state governments for holding a successful EV conference in Goa. The recommendations and views shared by government representatives are encouraging, which will further strengthen industry's confidence," added Gill.

Speaking on the benefits being provided under the policy, the CM of Goa said, "We are giving incentives on manufacturing, waiver of road tax up to five years applicable to all classes of e-vehicles registered in Goa."

The state government will also provide subsidy to the buyers of e-vehicles, and set up charging infrastructure.

When asked about the details of the subsidy which would be provided under the policy, he said, "Our policy is for two-, three- and four-wheeler e-vehicles. 30 per cent for two-wheelers, 40 for three-wheelers and up to ₹3 lakh for four wheelers."

It will be given to around 400 vehicles on first-come-first-serve basis, the state chief minister said.

