Lingering chip shortage plagues auto production

The chip shortage which was at its most acute in the third quarter of last fiscal, had begun to ease toward the second half of the year, though carmakers note that while the challenge has eased considerably since then, uncertainties in availability are causing a dip in monthly volumes and are expected to persist through the next year. “We have seen a 95-96% recovery in our production but some models are impacted due to chip shortages - including variants of the Swift, Baleno and XL6. We expect the situation should improve going forward - We see the fog clearing, but we can’t say when it’ll become normal," Shashank Srivastava, executive director, Maruti Suzuki said.