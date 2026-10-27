Live within 20 km of a toll plaza? New FASTag rules kick in on November 1: Check eligibility for ₹1,500 pass

The Centre is introducing a concessional annual FASTag pass for eligible private vehicle owners living within 20 km of a National Highway toll plaza, allowing them to pay a fixed annual fee for access through the designated plaza instead of paying toll charges on every trip.

The facility will come into effect on November 1, 2026, with annual fees of ₹1,500 or ₹3,000, depending on whether the toll plaza falls within or outside municipal or local town limits, according to a post by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on X.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified the changes on October 26 under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026.

The scheme is aimed at providing relief to eligible local residents who regularly use National Highways and frequently cross toll plazas near their homes.

Who is eligible for the new FASTag annual pass? Under the amended rules, private vehicle owners residing within a 20-km radius of a National Highway toll plaza can apply for the concessional pass, subject to the prescribed conditions.

The facility is limited to eligible non-commercial vehicles with valid and functional FASTags.

Applicants must meet the conditions specified in the government notification, and eligibility will depend on whether the relevant toll plaza falls within the scheme, according to NHAI.

The pass is intended for residents who regularly use a particular toll plaza. It should not be confused with a nationwide annual pass that allows motorists to cross toll plazas across India without paying additional charges.

How much will the FASTag annual pass cost? The government has prescribed two annual fee categories based on the location of the toll plaza.

₹1,500 per year: For eligible residents near toll plazas located outside municipal or local town limits.

₹3,000 per year: For eligible residents near toll plazas located within municipal or local town limits.

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The revised rates will take effect on November 1, 2026. Eligible vehicle owners can use the pass at the designated toll plaza, subject to the applicable rules.

The revised framework excludes National Highways and Expressways that operate under a closed user fee collection system.

The pass will also not be available at locations where a service road or an alternative road is available.

What should vehicle owners know before applying? Residents who frequently cross a nearby National Highway toll plaza should verify their eligibility before opting for the annual pass.

A valid, functional FASTag linked to an eligible non-commercial vehicle is a key requirement. Applicants should also check the applicable annual fee and whether their local toll plaza is covered by the scheme.