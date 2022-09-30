LML makes a comeback in India, announces three new EVs: All details

Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director, LML, said, “It is been a long and arduous journey for the last couple of years and truly what has emerged is not just engineering marvels but a range of products which go beyond the product promise and deliver on an ‘Emotion’ which can only be experienced not expressed. Our products are poised to redefine the norms of personal and urban commute and set ew standard of safety, intuitive intelligence, unmatched ride quality to only name a few aspects."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}