LML makes a comeback in India, announces three new EVs: All details

The three models of LML EVs are Moonshot motorcycle, Star Scooter and Orion bike. LML had recently announced its plans to raise up to ₹500 crore to setup its manufacturing faciity where these EVs will be assembled.
LML, a two-wheeler manufacturer company, has announced its return to India with three new models. The automaker which used to sell motorcycles and scooters earlier, shut its business nearly five years ago. Now, it will manufacture electric vehicles. On Thursday, LML provided a glimpse of its future EVs to be launched in India starting the next year.
The three models of LML EVs are Moonshot motorcycle, Star Scooter and Orion bike. LML had recently announced its plans to raise up to ₹500 crore to setup its manufacturing faciity where these EVs will be assembled. LML would launch the three EVs by next year, The first to launch will be the Orion electric bike, followed by the Moonshot and Star later in the following next year.
Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director, LML, said, “It is been a long and arduous journey for the last couple of years and truly what has emerged is not just engineering marvels but a range of products which go beyond the product promise and deliver on an ‘Emotion’ which can only be experienced not expressed. Our products are poised to redefine the norms of personal and urban commute and set ew standard of safety, intuitive intelligence, unmatched ride quality to only name a few aspects."
Here is a quick look at the three electric two-wheelers unveiled by LML for India:
LML Moonshot electric motorcycle
The Moonshot is meant for enthusiasts. LML calls it a dirt bike with one of a kind ride which can double up as a city commute. It comes with a Hyper mode and can do zero to 70 kmph ‘faster than imagined,’ says LML.
LML Star electric scooter
This scooter has a futuristic look. It comes with a dual-tone theme, LED DRLs, projector headlamps. There are horizontal indicators which are placed lower. Ths EV will offer a fully digital screen, rear shock absorbers and red highlights on seats.
LML Orion bike
This electric ‘hyperbike’ is aimed to offer light and agile city rides. It comes with an IP67-rated battery with all-weather safety assurance, haptic feedback for controls and an in-built GPS for those who venture out often for longer rides.
