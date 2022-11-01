LML returns with its electric scooter ‘Star’: Details on bookings and more

LML is all set to make a comeback in India with its LML Star scooter. The company recently opened bookings for LML Star, which is one of the three upcoming products from LML. Looking at creating a space for itself in the expanding electric scooter segment in India, bookings for LML Star have been opened. Interested buyers can visit LML’ website and can reserve their LML Star. As of now, there is not much known about the pricing and the powertrain of the upcoming electric scooter.
According to LML, the Star electric scooter will come with an effortless commuting experience, an extraordinary sporty ride, adjustable seating, an interactive screen, a photosensitive headlamp, and an agile bulky structure. The scooter would also come with a 350-degree, haptic feedback and LED lighting.
Interestingly, nobody needs to pay any amount to reserve the LML Star. Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD and CEO, LML said, “We are delighted to announce that bookings for our flagship product, LML Star have begun. We are sure that the LML Star will justify our customers’ already growing affection and expectations for electric vehicles since our products are endorsed with unprecedented range, class-leading speed, and advanced technology that a rider can ever think of."
Moreover, LML will also launch two more products. The Moonshot is meant for enthusiasts. LML calls it a dirt bike with a ‘one-of-a-kind ride’ which can also double up as a city commute promising to offer the best of both worlds. It comes with a Hyper mode and can do zero to 70 kmph ‘faster than you can imagine. While LML has not revealed full details about the Moonshot, it confirmed that the EV will come with a portable battery, fly-by-wire tech and pedal assist as well.
Then there is LML Orion which is an electric ‘hyperbike’. It is aimed to offer light and agile city rides. It comes with an IP67-rated battery with all-weather safety assurance, haptic feedback for controls and an in-bilt GPS for those who venture out for longer rides.
Earlier, Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director, LML, said, “It is been a long and arduous journey for the last couple of years and truly what has emerged is not just engineering marvels but a range of products which go beyond the product promise and deliver on an ‘Emotion’ which can only be experienced not expressed. Our products are poised to redefine the norms of personal and urban commute and set few standard of safety, intuitive intelligence, unmatched ride quality to only name a few aspects."
