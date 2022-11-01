LML returns with its electric scooter ‘Star’: Details on bookings and more

Moreover, LML will also launch two more products. The Moonshot is meant for enthusiasts. LML calls it a dirt bike with a ‘one-of-a-kind ride’ which can also double up as a city commute promising to offer the best of both worlds. It comes with a Hyper mode and can do zero to 70 kmph ‘faster than you can imagine. While LML has not revealed full details about the Moonshot, it confirmed that the EV will come with a portable battery, fly-by-wire tech and pedal assist as well.