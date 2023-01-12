LML Star electric scooter showcased at Auto Expo 2023

LML is making a comeback in the Indian market with its electric vehicles. The company has showcased its LML Star electric scooter at Auto Expo 2023. Notably, the bookings of this scooter have already begun.
The LML Star electric scooter looks futuristic in its design. It gets a dual tone theme of black and white going along with red accents. The electric scooter comes with a LED projector headlamp along with a LED Daytime Running Lamps. The scooter would also come with a 360 degree camera, haptic feedback and LED lighting.
In terms of features, the electric scooter comes with an interactive display which is customisable and shows text which can be modified according to the customer’s requirements. It also gets ambient lighting, integrated DRLs, backlights and indicators.
For safety, the LML Star scooter comes with ABS, reverse park assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and more. This scooter also comes with a combination of a strong motor and battery. It offers enhanced centre of gravity due to its removable battery palced on the footboard and gets a big boot space.
The re-launched brand has made its scooter stylish and full of innovation. LML will also launch two more products. The Moonshot is meant for enthusiasts. LML calls it a dirt bike with a ‘one-of-a-kind ride’ which can also double up as a city commute promising to offer the best of both worlds. It comes with a Hyper mode and can do zero to 70 kmph ‘faster than you can imagine. While LML has not revealed full details about the Moonshot, it confirmed that the EV will come with a portable battery, fly-by-wire tech and pedal assist as well.
Then there is LML Orion which is an electric ‘hyperbike’. It is aimed to offer light and agile city rides. It comes with an IP67-rated battery with all-weather safety assurance, haptic feedback for controls and an in-bilt GPS for those who venture out for longer rides.
Earlier, Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director, LML, said, “It is been a long and arduous journey for the last couple of years and truly what has emerged is not just engineering marvels but a range of products which go beyond the product promise and deliver on an ‘Emotion’ which can only be experienced not expressed. Our products are poised to redefine the norms of personal and urban commute and set few standard of safety, intuitive intelligence, unmatched ride quality to only name a few aspects."
