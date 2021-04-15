Localized lockdowns, climbing covid cases may put brakes on auto industry

The third executive said production in Maharashtra has already been impacted and might even spill over to other states, given that covid cases this time are double those of last year. “If this situation continues for two months and lockdown measures are imposed around hubs like Chennai and Manesar, then we might lose all hope of good recovery. Most manufacturers are concerned about demand also. We have invested this year considering the recovery, and most automakers have asked us to stock up to avoid disruption. That way, we will lose money again if production gets hit," the person added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}