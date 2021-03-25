Lockdown in certain districts of Maharashtra due to resurgence of covid-19 can negatively impact sales of automobiles across categories as such steps can impact customer sentiment and certain dealerships might have to close down if cases continue to rise.

The automobile industry, especially two-wheeler and passenger vehicle manufacturers, reported swift recovery in sales after the unlocking of the economy started from May, as customer preference shifted to personal mobility over public transport. Limited cases of covid-19 in rural areas also helped in recovery.

Also Read | Lessons from India’s tryst with lockdown

After a steady decline in sales over the past two years due to economic slowdown and transition to new emission and safety norms, auto makers are expecting double digit rise in sales in FY22, though on a low base. The rise in cases in important states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab can derail the recovery process.

Expecting steady recovery, most manufacturers have also planned for substantial increase in manufacturing throughout the year, almost on a level last seen in FY19, when sales were the highest.

According to a senior executive in the auto industry, the recent decision by the Maharashtra government to impose lockdown in certain districts and cities will adversely impact customer sentiment, which has gradually recovered in the last few months.

“As of now, production lines have not stopped and we don’t expect them to be stopped as well this time. The impact on sales is something we will have to look at since lockdowns impact customer sentiment and they become very cautious of spending. So, we have to look at how this plays out and whether the surge in infections spreads to other states as well," said a senior industry executive.

Manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, and Hero MotoCorp Ltd increased production to record levels in October, expecting sales to rebound during Diwali and Dhanteras. After two years, automakers reported double-digit increase in sales during Navratri and Diwali due to the gradual increase in economic activity and customer shift towards personal mobility.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via