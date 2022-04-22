Log9 Materials has unveiled India’s first indigenously-developed cell manufacturing facility at Log9 campus, Jakkuru, Bengaluru. This cell manufacturing facility built by Log9 is going to be South East Asia’s largest cell production line. Notably, with the newly-launched facility, Log9 is aiming to achieve at least 50MWh of peak cell production capacity in the next one year, and then they would be scaling to over 5GWh in the next 3-5 years.

The Log9’s also showcased cell-to-pack competency alongside the various cell form factors that the team has been developing, and also parallely laid out future plans vis-à-vis the company’s technology, R&D and business scaling roadmap.

It ranges from the types of cell chemistries, cell factors and energy solutions that Log9 is working with as well as the startup’s ambitious goals to scale up charging infrastructure, EV and clean energy enablement, particularly for commercial B2B transportation and logistics space and its plans for large-scale deployments of their RapidX batteries nationwide, among other strategic aspects that the company is targeting to achieve over the next couple of years.

Akshay Singhal, Co-Founder & CEO, Log9 Materials said, “We at Log9 are extremely proud and happy to launch India’s first cell manufacturing line, which reflects a giant leap forward in empowering India with all the flexibility and scale that would be required to give the country the right impetus for ushering its EV-led future."

“Thus, for Log9, Day Zero marks the day that will usher a new era of India-made cells for India. This special Day also marks our 7th anniversary and is therefore presented as a culmination of the groundbreaking efforts by LogNiners throughout our seven-year-long journey so far."

“Our cells have been designed grounds-up in India, for India; and this means that Log9’s cells and batteries are the best suited for Indian operating conditions, climate and customers, and are hence they are going to play a crucial role in making India self-reliant while helping the nation realize its ambitious electric mobility vision."

“With the momentum garnered from Log9’s Day Zero event, we will be going onwards and upwards and pledge to do everything possible enable our country to accelerate and lead within the intersectional areas of e-mobility, EV-tech, clean energy and clean tech, sustainability and deep technologies."