MUMBAI : Commercial electric vehicle manufacturer London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) is geared up to roll out electric TX vehicle in the Indian market in collaboration with Exclusive Motors, a release said on Monday.

The partnership with Exclusive Motors Pvt Ltd extends to the Indian Subcontinent, it said.

The world’s most advanced premium shuttle prepares to launch in India as LEVC brings the electric model TX to a dealership in New Delhi, said the release.

Stating that it is partnering with Exclusive Motors for the Indian Subcontinent to make TX available in the region. LEVC said not only will it create significant employment opportunities in India, the e-city vehicle will also support a green future for the country with its innovative range extender.

LEVC had introduced the latest model of electric TX in 2018.

The TX is powered by LEVC's innovative eCity technology, zero emissions capable for 101km, with a flexible range of over 510 km.

Featuring a spacious passenger environment with six passenger seats, wheelchair accessibility and a purpose-built partition separating the driver from occupants, TX is the perfect vehicle for city mobility and suburban flexibility, the release stated.

"I am pleased that LEVC's innovative future mobility solutions are embracing the opportunities in India's dynamic and growing electric vehicle market. The UK and India have ambitious plans to deepen our trade and investment partnership and bring benefits to both economies, and this is a great example of what we can do together," said Alan Gemmell, British Queen's Trade Commissioner for South Asia.

LEVC's history began in 1908 when the first dedicated black cab was specially designed and commissioned for use in London.

