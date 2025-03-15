Looking for a 1000cc bike under ₹20 lakh? Here are a few options to consider2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST
If you're looking to spend about ₹20 lakhs and get a 1000 cc two-wheeler, a few options like the Ducati Supersport and the Suzuki Hayabusa can be options to consider.
For enthusiasts, litre-class motorcycles embody the pinnacle of performance. These machines boast engines of 1,000 cc or more, featuring cutting-edge technology and relentless power. Previously a distant aspiration in India, the growing availability of international models, competitive pricing and streamlined financing options have made these bikes much more attainable for dedicated riders willing to invest.
Whether you seek a track-focused weapon, a versatile sports tourer or an assertive street naked, the litre-class motorcycle segment has something for every type of rider. If you’re on the lookout for a litre-class bike, here are five top options priced under ₹20 lakh in India:
BMW S 1000 R
The BMW S 1000 R is a naked litre-class motorcycle available in three variants, starting at ₹19.00 lakh (ex-showroom). It utilises a 999 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine combined with a six-speed gearbox producing 165 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm. The S 1000 R features 45 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock, riding on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels. Its braking setup consists of twin 320 mm discs in the front and a single 220 mm rear disc. Standard features include variable riding modes, ABS Pro, traction control and hill start assistance.
Suzuki Katana
The Suzuki Katana is a litre-class streetbike offered in one variant and two colour options, starting at ₹13.61 lakh (ex-showroom). Originally launched in 2019, it revives the legendary Katana name from the 1980s. The bike is equipped with a BS 6-compliant 999 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine and a six-speed gearbox delivering 150.19 bhp and 106 Nm of torque. It features USD front forks and a link-type rear shock with braking hardware comprising discs at both ends alongside dual-channel ABS. The Suzuki Katana also includes various riding aids such as variable ride modes, traction control and ride-by-wire capabilities.
Ducati SuperSport 950
The 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 is offered in two variants and colour options, starting at ₹16.05 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 937cc BS 6-compliant Testastretta engine and a six-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift. This twin-cylinder engine generates 110 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It is built on a tubular steel trellis frame. The base model, SuperSport 950, features fully adjustable Marzocchi USD front forks and an adjustable Sachs rear monoshock while the SuperSport S includes high-end components from Ohlins. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, equipped with twin 320 mm front brake discs and a single 245 mm rear disc supported by Bosch Cornering ABS.
Suzuki Hayabusa
The Suzuki Hayabusa is among the most recognisable superbikes priced from ₹16.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants and four colour options, powered by a robust 1,340 cc liquid-cooled inline-four BS 6-compliant engine with a six-speed gearbox. This powerhouse achieves 190 bhp and 142 Nm of torque. It features a twin-spar aluminium frame and swingarm, USD front forks, and a link-type rear shock. The braking system includes twin front discs with Brembo Stylema calipers and a single rear disc with a Nissin caliper. A new-gen Hayabusa has been introduced but its launch in India is still pending.
Kawasaki ZX-10R
The 2025 Kawasaki ZX-10R is the flagship sportbike from this Japanese manufacturer priced at ₹17.34 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in one variant with two colour options and features a 998 cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter, producing 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm and 210 bhp at the same rpm with RAM air intake. The torque output is rated at 114.9 Nm at 11,400 rpm. Constructed around a cast aluminium twin-spar frame, it includes adjustable Showa suspension components. The ZX-10R’s braking system features dual 330mm front discs and a single 220mm rear disc complete with dual-channel ABS. Additionally, it is equipped with an Ohlins electronic steering damper.