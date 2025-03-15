For enthusiasts, litre-class motorcycles embody the pinnacle of performance. These machines boast engines of 1,000 cc or more, featuring cutting-edge technology and relentless power. Previously a distant aspiration in India, the growing availability of international models, competitive pricing and streamlined financing options have made these bikes much more attainable for dedicated riders willing to invest.

Whether you seek a track-focused weapon, a versatile sports tourer or an assertive street naked, the litre-class motorcycle segment has something for every type of rider. If you’re on the lookout for a litre-class bike, here are five top options priced under ₹20 lakh in India: