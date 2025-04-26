Looking for a car with ventilated seats? Check out the most affordable ones

In many regions of India during the summer, getting into a car parked in the sun can feel like stepping into a sauna. For many people, the experience of entering the car and sitting in their seats during peak summer months is uncomfortable. In these circumstances, ventilated seats provide essential relief.

Ventilated seats were previously exclusive to luxury vehicles, but this feature has now made its way into the affordable mass-market passenger vehicle sector. Major car brands, including Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen, and MG, have launched fully and semi-ventilated seat options in their passenger vehicles within the last few years. Here's a brief overview of four notable cars with ventilated seats priced under ₹20 lakh.