Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Apr 25 2025 15:59:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.70 -1.98%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,300.05 -0.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 654.85 -2.00%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 240.80 -0.80%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,165.30 -3.48%
Business News/ Auto News / Looking for a car with ventilated seats? Check out the most affordable ones
BackBack

Looking for a car with ventilated seats? Check out the most affordable ones

1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2025, 04:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk
The Tata Punch EV costs under 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers the comfort of ventilated seats amongst other options. (Tata Motors)Premium
The Tata Punch EV costs under 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers the comfort of ventilated seats amongst other options. (Tata Motors)

Ventilated seats, once exclusive to luxury cars, are now available in affordable passenger vehicles in India. Major brands like Tata, Hyundai, and Maruti Suzuki offer models with this feature.

In many regions of India during the summer, getting into a car parked in the sun can feel like stepping into a sauna. For many people, the experience of entering the car and sitting in their seats during peak summer months is uncomfortable. In these circumstances, ventilated seats provide essential relief.

(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)

Ventilated seats were previously exclusive to luxury vehicles, but this feature has now made its way into the affordable mass-market passenger vehicle sector. Major car brands, including Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen, and MG, have launched fully and semi-ventilated seat options in their passenger vehicles within the last few years. Here's a brief overview of four notable cars with ventilated seats priced under 20 lakh.

1

Tata Altroz Racer

The Tata Altroz Racer stands out as the only hatchback on this list equipped with ventilated seats. The R3 variant, which is the highest specification, includes this feature. Unlike the other models in the Altroz range, the Racer is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine coupled with a six-speed manual transmission. It is priced at 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

2

Tata Punch EV 

The Tata Punch EV is the most affordable electric car in India, featuring ventilated seats, and it is the least expensive SUV in the country to offer this option as well. This compact electric SUV from Tata Motors includes ventilated seats in its top- of- the- line Empowered + trim. With battery pack options of 25 kWh and 35 kWh, the Punch EV provides an impressive range of up to 365 km on a full charge. Its pricing falls between 12.84 lakh and 14.44 lakh (both ex-showroom).

3

Maruti Suzuki XL6

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a premium MPV that offers a variety of high-end features, including ventilated seats. With a price range between 13.31 lakh and 14. 71 lakh (ex-showroom), the XL6 is the most economical MPV on this list, with this feature available only in the top-tier Alpha+ trim.

4

Hyundai Verna 

The Hyundai Verna is the sole sedan in this list that includes ventilated seats. It is priced from 14.83 lakh to 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-spec SX(O) trim features ventilated seats.
Recommended For You
Petrochemical Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹8,200.3-2.01%
Hero Motocorp
₹3,954.1-1.66%
Mahindra And Mahindra
₹2,900.85-1.33%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹11,900.8-1.81%
Tata Motors
₹668.2-2.0%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue