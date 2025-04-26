Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Business News/ Auto News / Looking for a car with ventilated seats? Check out the most affordable ones

Looking for a car with ventilated seats? Check out the most affordable ones

1 min read . 04:00 PM IST
HT Auto Desk

Ventilated seats, once exclusive to luxury cars, are now available in affordable passenger vehicles in India. Major brands like Tata, Hyundai, and Maruti Suzuki offer models with this feature.

The Tata Punch EV costs under 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers the comfort of ventilated seats amongst other options.

In many regions of India during the summer, getting into a car parked in the sun can feel like stepping into a sauna. For many people, the experience of entering the car and sitting in their seats during peak summer months is uncomfortable. In these circumstances, ventilated seats provide essential relief.

(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)

Ventilated seats were previously exclusive to luxury vehicles, but this feature has now made its way into the affordable mass-market passenger vehicle sector. Major car brands, including Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen, and MG, have launched fully and semi-ventilated seat options in their passenger vehicles within the last few years. Here's a brief overview of four notable cars with ventilated seats priced under 20 lakh.

1

Tata Altroz Racer

The Tata Altroz Racer stands out as the only hatchback on this list equipped with ventilated seats. The R3 variant, which is the highest specification, includes this feature. Unlike the other models in the Altroz range, the Racer is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine coupled with a six-speed manual transmission. It is priced at 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

2

Tata Punch EV 

The Tata Punch EV is the most affordable electric car in India, featuring ventilated seats, and it is the least expensive SUV in the country to offer this option as well. This compact electric SUV from Tata Motors includes ventilated seats in its top- of- the- line Empowered + trim. With battery pack options of 25 kWh and 35 kWh, the Punch EV provides an impressive range of up to 365 km on a full charge. Its pricing falls between 12.84 lakh and 14.44 lakh (both ex-showroom).

3

Maruti Suzuki XL6

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a premium MPV that offers a variety of high-end features, including ventilated seats. With a price range between 13.31 lakh and 14. 71 lakh (ex-showroom), the XL6 is the most economical MPV on this list, with this feature available only in the top-tier Alpha+ trim.

4

Hyundai Verna 

The Hyundai Verna is the sole sedan in this list that includes ventilated seats. It is priced from 14.83 lakh to 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-spec SX(O) trim features ventilated seats.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.