Looking for a car with ventilated seats? Check out the most affordable ones

In many regions of India during the summer, getting into a car parked in the sun can feel like stepping into a sauna. For many people, the experience of entering the car and sitting in their seats during peak summer months is uncomfortable. In these circumstances, ventilated seats provide essential relief.
Ventilated seats were previously exclusive to luxury vehicles, but this feature has now made its way into the affordable mass-market passenger vehicle sector. Major car brands, including Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen, and MG, have launched fully and semi-ventilated seat options in their passenger vehicles within the last few years. Here's a brief overview of four notable cars with ventilated seats priced under ₹20 lakh.
Tata Altroz Racer
The Tata Altroz Racer stands out as the only hatchback on this list equipped with ventilated seats. The R3 variant, which is the highest specification, includes this feature. Unlike the other models in the Altroz range, the Racer is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine coupled with a six-speed manual transmission. It is priced at ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Punch EV
The Tata Punch EV is the most affordable electric car in India, featuring ventilated seats, and it is the least expensive SUV in the country to offer this option as well. This compact electric SUV from Tata Motors includes ventilated seats in its top- of- the- line Empowered + trim. With battery pack options of 25 kWh and 35 kWh, the Punch EV provides an impressive range of up to 365 km on a full charge. Its pricing falls between ₹12.84 lakh and ₹14.44 lakh (both ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki XL6
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a premium MPV that offers a variety of high-end features, including ventilated seats. With a price range between ₹13.31 lakh and ₹14. 71 lakh (ex-showroom), the XL6 is the most economical MPV on this list, with this feature available only in the top-tier Alpha+ trim.
Hyundai Verna
The Hyundai Verna is the sole sedan in this list that includes ventilated seats. It is priced from ₹14.83 lakh to ₹17.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-spec SX(O) trim features ventilated seats.