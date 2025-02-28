Indians love their diesel cars as they prove to be highly economical, require less frequent maintenance and offer much more torque than petrol powered cars too. After the advent of awareness about climate change and corresponding regulations on carbon emissions, there has been a gradual decline in diesel engine popularity, particularly in the lower market segments.

Given the performance benefits with relatively low costs, diesel engines have cultivated a dedicated following that sustain their market presence. Despite many Indian manufacturers discontinuing diesel options and a significant drop in affordable choices, a few budget-friendly diesel vehicles still remain available. Here is a list of the most affordable ones currently on offer: