Indians love their diesel cars as they prove to be highly economical, require less frequent maintenance and offer much more torque than petrol powered cars too. After the advent of awareness about climate change and corresponding regulations on carbon emissions, there has been a gradual decline in diesel engine popularity, particularly in the lower market segments.
Given the performance benefits with relatively low costs, diesel engines have cultivated a dedicated following that sustain their market presence. Despite many Indian manufacturers discontinuing diesel options and a significant drop in affordable choices, a few budget-friendly diesel vehicles still remain available. Here is a list of the most affordable ones currently on offer:
Kia Sonet
Lastly, the Kia Sonet in its diesel version starts at ₹10 lakh, ex-showroom. This compact SUV offers three engine options, with the 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a torque converter delivering 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.
Mahindra Bolero
The Mahindra Bolero is the most cost-effective SUV featuring a diesel powertrain. It exclusively offers a diesel option, starting at ₹9.79 lakh, ex-showroom. The Bolero houses a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine coupled with a five-speed manual transmission generating 75 bhp and 210 Nm of torque.
Mahindra Bolero Neo
Similarly, the Mahindra Bolero Neo ranks among the most affordable SUVs with a diesel engine. Just like the Bolero, the Bolero Neo is only available with a diesel powertrain, with a starting price of ₹9.95 lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by the same 1.5-liter mHawk diesel engine found in the Bolero, but in the Bolero Neo, this engine delivers 100 bhp and boasts 260 Nm of torque. The transmission is a five-speed manual, with no automatic option.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Another Mahindra model worth mentioning is the Mahindra XUV 3XO which was introduced in 2024. The diesel variants of the XUV 3XO begin at ₹9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. These diesel models come with a 1.2-litre turbocharged CRDe engine, with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT producing 115 bhp and 300 Nm of maximum torque.
Tata Altroz
The Tata Altroz stands out as the most affordable diesel vehicle currently available, with a starting price of ₹7.80 lakh, ex-showroom. The Altroz is equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired solely with a five-speed manual transmission, producing a peak power of 89 bhp and a maximum torque of 200 Nm.