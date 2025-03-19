The Indian motorcycle market is recognised for its extensive range of options catering to enthusiasts, thrill-seekers, commuters and everyone in between. It features a variety of bikes across different segments. Among them are naked street bikes known for their raw performance and sharp designs. The addition of dual-channel ABS enhances their safety, making them even more attractive for contemporary riders. Best of all, you don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy these bikes which are equipped with ample safety technology for lasting use. If you're considering naked street bikes priced under ₹2.5 lakh, here are five recommendations featuring dual-channel ABS:
Yamaha MT-15 V2
The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is a naked street bike that's available in two variants and has seven colour options starting at ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Yamaha R15 chassis, it is designed for city commuting. It features a 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a six-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch, this engine is identical to that found in the R15 producing 18.14 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The bike uses 37 mm upside-down forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking is managed by a 282 mm disc brake in the front and a 220 mm disc brake in the rear equipped with dual-channel ABS.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the largest Pulsar introduced in the Indian market priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and it's available in four colour options. The NS400Z features a 373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, BS VI-compliant engine which is a refined version of the engine in the Bajaj Dominar 400. This engine generates 39 bhp maximum power and 35 Nm of peak torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The Bajaj NS400Z is equipped with gold-finished 41 mm USD forks at the front and a gas-charged mono-shock at the rear. Braking is handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc supported by dual-channel ABS.
Honda CB300R
The Honda CB300R has been refreshed and relaunched to comply with BS VI Phase 2 emissions standards and OBD2B regulations. Now more affordable, it starts at ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in two colour combinations. The motorbike retains its 286 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, producing 30 bhp and 27.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike utilises USD forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear with disc brakes on both ends and dual-channel ABS.
KTM 250 Duke
The 2024 KTM 250 Duke launched with a base ex-showroom price of ₹2.41 lakh showcasing numerous aesthetic and functional upgrades. It comes in three colour choices and features a new 5.0-inch full-colour TFT display borrowed from the 390 Duke. The engine remains the same 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit found in the previous model paired with a six-speed gearbox. The engine generates a peak power of 30 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. This bike is designed with a steel trellis frame and a suspension system sourced from WP. It has a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, which is complemented by dual-channel ABS including Cornering and Supermoto ABS.
TVS Apache RTR 310
The TVS Apache RTR 310 stands out as the brand's priciest naked street bike, built on a platform developed in partnership with BMW. It offers three variants and two colour options starting at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Arsenal Black variant without a quick-shifter. This motorbike is built on a steel trellis frame complemented by an aluminium subframe and features USD forks at the front and a mono-shock in the rear. It is powered by a 312 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers 35 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm of torque at 6,650 rpm. The bike rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels and features single-disc brakes at both ends enhanced by dual-channel ABS.