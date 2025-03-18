1

River Indie

The River Indie dubbed the ‘SUV of scooters,’ provides an impressive 43 litres of storage, including a 12-litre front glovebox, making it the leader in boot space within its segment. Powered by a 6.7 kW motor, it reaches a top speed of 90 kmph and has a range of 120 km per charge. The Indie features twin front footpegs, wide tyres, an LED dashboard and USB charging ports.