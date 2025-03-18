Looking for a practical electric two-wheeler? Here are five options to consider

Electric scooters are increasingly popular among urban commuters, largely due to storage space considerations. A roomy boot enables riders to transport essentials such as helmets, groceries, and work bags with ease. For those seeking an e-scooter with generous under-seat storage, here are five models that excel in boot capacity, complete with performance and feature details.
River Indie
The River Indie dubbed the ‘SUV of scooters,’ provides an impressive 43 litres of storage, including a 12-litre front glovebox, making it the leader in boot space within its segment. Powered by a 6.7 kW motor, it reaches a top speed of 90 kmph and has a range of 120 km per charge. The Indie features twin front footpegs, wide tyres, an LED dashboard and USB charging ports.
Ola S1 Pro Gen 3
The Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 stands out for its futuristic design and practicality, offering 34 litres of boot space that easily accommodates a full-face helmet. With an 11 kW peak motor, it can reach speeds of 120 kmph and a claimed range of 195 km. The S1 Pro includes MoveOS features, proximity unlock, voice control, cruise control and various riding modes.
Ather Rizta
Ather Energy’s latest family-oriented scooter, the Rizta, boasts a remarkable 34 litres of boot space, ensuring practicality. The flat floorboard and cleverly designed under-seat area offer ample room for a full-face helmet and additional items. The Rizta features a 4.3 kW motor, achieving a top speed of 80 kmph and a claimed range of 125 km. It is equipped with Ride Assist, a sizable touchscreen display, Ather’s proprietary AutoHold, and fast charging support.
TVS iQube ST
The TVS iQube ST variant offers a commendable 32-litre under-seat storage, making it a smart option for city dwellers. This model comes with a 4.4 kW motor capable of reaching 82 kmph and provides a range of 145 km in the ST variant. Notable features include a TFT touchscreen, smart connectivity options, reverse assist, and geo-fencing capabilities.
Bajaj Chetak
The Bajaj Chetak provides a practical 26-litre under-seat storage, sufficient for an open-face helmet or daily necessities. The updated Chetak is equipped with a 4 kW motor that achieves a top speed of 73 kmph, delivering a range of 126 km (IDC). It features a robust all-metal body, keyless ignition, Bluetooth connectivity, and fast charging capabilities.