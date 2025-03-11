The Indian automotive enthusiasts are increasingly raising budgets to find more premium options to buy, coming from the times when, in the early days, the average enthusiast used to ride the Pulsar 220 and the other similar ones. Since then the space has grown to welcome more options in the ₹4 - 5 lakh (ex-showroom) pricing brackets. Manufacturers like TVS, KTM, Kawasaki, Aprilia and BMW, have something to offer those who want more bang for their buck. If you too are looking for just that, then listed below are some of the newest options currently available in the Indian market: