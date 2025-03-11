Looking for a sporty motorbike under ₹4.5 lakh? Here are a few options to consider3 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2025, 10:54 AM IST
The options for a fully faired sport motorbike under ₹4.5 lakh include models like the BMW G310 RR and others alike.
The Indian automotive enthusiasts are increasingly raising budgets to find more premium options to buy, coming from the times when, in the early days, the average enthusiast used to ride the Pulsar 220 and the other similar ones. Since then the space has grown to welcome more options in the ₹4 - 5 lakh (ex-showroom) pricing brackets. Manufacturers like TVS, KTM, Kawasaki, Aprilia and BMW, have something to offer those who want more bang for their buck. If you too are looking for just that, then listed below are some of the newest options currently available in the Indian market:
Kawasaki Ninja 300
The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is a sporty motorcycle manufactured by Kawasaki, priced at ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in a single variant with three color choices: lime green, candy lime green, and metallic moondust gray. This bike boasts a 296-cc parallel-twin engine generating 38.5 bhp at 11,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm. It features a diamond frame supported by telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock with preload adjustability. The Ninja 300 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and is equipped with petal-type disc brakes, measuring 290 mm in the front and 220 mm in the back. Additional features include a semi-digital display, twin-channel ABS, and a 2-1 exhaust system paired with a short-style silencer. It also has a six-speed transmission and an assist/slipper clutch.
TVS Apache RR 310
The TVS Apache RR 310 is the company's flagship model, available in two variants and three color schemes: Race Replica, Bomber Grey, and Racing Red. The base model without a quickshifter is priced at ₹2.75 lakh (ex-showroom), while adding the quickshifter increases the price by ₹17,000. Designed with a lightweight trellis frame and an aluminum subframe, KYB USD forks suspend the RR 310 at the front and a monoshock at the rear. It's liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 310 cc DOHC engine delivers 37.4 bhp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm at 7,900 rpm. It rides on 17-inch alloys with single discs at both ends and dual-channel ABS. The Apache RR 310 offers four riding modes and three ABS modes.
Aprilia RS 457
The Aprilia RS 457, one of the leading models from the Italian manufacturer, is priced at ₹4.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and was launched in 2024. It comes in three color options and features a 457 cc parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox, with an optional quickshifter available. This liquid-cooled engine produces 46.7 bhp at 9,400 rpm and a peak torque of 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The RS 457 employs a twin-spar aluminum frame, with USD front forks and a rear monoshock for suspension. It features disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS for braking. On the technology front, it includes a five-inch colored TFT instrument console, ride-by-wire, three levels of traction control, and three riding modes.
KTM RC 390
The 2024 KTM RC 390 was introduced in February 2024, available in two color combinations: orange-on-blue and orange-on-black, with a single variant starting at ₹3.21 lakh (ex-showroom). This model is powered by a 373 cc liquid-cooled engine generating 42 bhp and 37 Nm of maximum torque. It has a six-speed transmission equipped with a quickshifter. Lightweight adjustable aluminum handlebars, along with adjustable clutch and brake levers, enhance its handling. Built on a steel trellis frame, it features WP APEX front forks and a rear monoshock. The bike is fitted with single brake discs and offers cornering and Supermoto ABS modes, as well as traction control and a TFT instrument console.
BMW G310 RR
The BMW G310 RR is essentially a rebadged Apache RTR 310, available in a single model starting from ₹3.05 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in three colorways: Sport, Cosmic Black 3 and Racing Blue Metallic. The BMW G310 RR is powered by a water-cooled, single-cylinder 312.12 cc engine that produces 33.5 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm. It features USD front forks and a rear monoshock with preload adjustment. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch cast aluminum wheels with single-disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. The G310 RR includes a quickshifter and offers a fully digital instrument cluster featuring four riding modes and three ABS modes.