The demand for CNG vehicles has increased significantly in recent years due to rising petrol prices and the rapid growth of CNG refueling stations nationwide. Although electric vehicles are gaining popularity, many buyers are hesitant due to concerns about their range and charging infrastructure availability. In contrast, CNG cars provide the added benefit of dual-fuel functionality, enabling drivers to switch between CNG and petrol as desired. With a steadily expanding CNG network and existing petrol stations, these vehicles present a practical and cost-effective choice. Here, we take a look at five CNG cars available in India, all priced under ₹10 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Maruti Suzuki's S-Presso CNG comes in two variants, LXI (O) and VXI (O), with ex-showroom prices of ₹5.91 lakh and ₹6.11 lakh, respectively. This model is equipped with a 998cc naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 56 bhp at 5300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of torque at 3400 rpm, along with a standard 5-speed manual gearbox. According to Maruti Suzuki, the S-Presso CNG achieves a mileage of 32.73 km/kg.

Tata Tiago The Tata Tiago iCNG, starting at ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom), introduces several segment-first features, such as a twin-cylinder CNG tank, direct CNG start, and an optional AMT, making it the most affordable CNG car with an automatic option. Buyers can select from five manual and three AMT variants. Manual prices range from ₹5,99,990 to ₹8,19,990, while AMT models fall between ₹7,84,990 and ₹8,74,990 (ex-showroom). The Tiago iCNG is powered by a 1.2-litre engine, generating 72.3 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. Fuel efficiency is recorded at 26.49 km/kg for the manual and 28.06 km/kg for the AMT variant.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR The Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG offers two trims: LXI (O) CNG and VXI (O) CNG, with prices ranging from ₹6,54,601 to ₹6,99,500 (ex-showroom). It features a 998cc naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 56 bhp at 5300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of torque at 3400 rpm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Maruti claims the WagonR CNG has a fuel efficiency of 33.47 km/kg.

Also watch: Maruti Dzire 2024 review | Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?