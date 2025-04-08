Looking for an MPV or SUV with triple-row seating? Here are the most affordable options3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2025, 12:37 PM IST
Affordable MPV and SUV options with triple-row seating in India include cars like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga amongst others.
As India's appetite for larger vehicles rises, manufacturers increasingly focus on models with enhanced seating capacity. Many MPVs and SUVs now include a third row, providing customers the option to carry more passengers or expand cargo space by folding down the seats. This added versatility has become a key factor for families and group travelers when choosing a vehicle. With this in mind, here's a look at ten models available in India for under ₹15 lakh, featuring third-row seating.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga remains one of the brand's top sellers, standardly featuring a 7-seat configuration. It is available in four main trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus, with prices ranging from ₹8.84 lakh to ₹13.13 lakh, ex-showroom. At its core lies a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 103 PS of power and 139 Nm of torque, coupled with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Also, for buyers seeking a more fuel-efficient option, the Ertiga has a CNG variant available in the VXi and ZXi trims, slightly reducing output to 89 PS and 121 Nm.
The Ertiga's interior features a 7-inch infotainment screen, an analogue instrument cluster supplemented by a colour MID, and an Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker audio system. Additionally, it includes cruise control for enhanced driving comfort. In terms of safety, the MPV offers up to four airbags, rear parking sensors with a reversing camera, a TPMS, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats, making it a practical choice for families.
Renault Triber
The Renault Triber is available in four trims—RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ—priced between ₹6.10 lakh and ₹9.02 lakh, ex-showroom. All trims can comfortably accommodate seven passengers but can also convert into a 5-seater when the third row is folded, boosting boot capacity from a modest 84 litres to a generous 625 litres. The interior arrangement is exceptionally flexible, facilitated by its modular seating in the second and third rows, allowing owners to adjust the space based on whether they need to transport more people or extra luggage.
Under the hood, the Triber features a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. It includes an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 7-inch digital instrument panel, a six-speaker audio system, wireless charging, and manual air conditioning with rear AC vents. For safety, it offers up to four airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and hill start assist.
Mahindra Bolero
With prices from ₹9.79 lakh to ₹10.91 lakh, ex-showroom, the Mahindra Bolero is available in three trims: B4, B6, and B6 (O), all designed with a 7-seat layout, including a second-row bench seat and rear-facing jump seats.
Under its hood, it houses a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 76 PS of power and 210 Nm of torque. While the Bolero lacks many features, it provides necessary amenities such as manual air conditioning with heating, a single-DIN audio player with USB, AUX, and Bluetooth connectivity, a semi-digital instrument panel, power windows, and a 12V charging socket. Minimal safety features include twin front airbags and rear park sensors.
Mahindra Bolero Neo
The Mahindra Bolero Neo refines the original Bolero while maintaining the same functional 7-seat layout with third-row side-facing jump seats. This model boasts a stronger 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 100 PS and 260 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission for a more dynamic driving experience.
Feature-wise, the Bolero Neo upgrades significantly with a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, although it lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The interior maintains a classic analogue instrument panel with a multi-information display, a 6-speaker audio setup, and manual air conditioning with dedicated vents for second-row passengers. Despite the improved cabin aesthetics over the standard Bolero, safety features largely remain unchanged, including dual front airbags and rear parking sensors.
Kia Carens
The Kia Carens is the most budget-friendly MPV from the Korean manufacturer. It is available in both 6- and 7-seat configurations and starts at ₹10.60 lakh, ex-showroom. It offers three engine choices: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 115 PS, a powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine generating 160 PS, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 116 PS. Each engine aims to balance performance with fuel efficiency based on the model.
Inside, the Carens features two 10.25-inch displays—one for the digital instrument cluster and the other for infotainment—creating a modern and tech-savvy environment. Additional features include an 8-speaker Bose audio system, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charging pad, and a single-pane sunroof. In terms of safety, the Carens prioritizes protection, offering six airbags standard across all variants, along with a dual-camera dashcam and rear camera with parking sensors for added convenience and security.