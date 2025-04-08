1

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga remains one of the brand's top sellers, standardly featuring a 7-seat configuration. It is available in four main trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus, with prices ranging from ₹8.84 lakh to ₹13.13 lakh, ex-showroom. At its core lies a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 103 PS of power and 139 Nm of torque, coupled with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Also, for buyers seeking a more fuel-efficient option, the Ertiga has a CNG variant available in the VXi and ZXi trims, slightly reducing output to 89 PS and 121 Nm.

The Ertiga's interior features a 7-inch infotainment screen, an analogue instrument cluster supplemented by a colour MID, and an Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker audio system. Additionally, it includes cruise control for enhanced driving comfort. In terms of safety, the MPV offers up to four airbags, rear parking sensors with a reversing camera, a TPMS, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats, making it a practical choice for families.