Looking for an SUV under ₹12 lakh? Maruti Suzuki Brezza to Mahindra XUV 3XO - Top 5 options

The SUVs have been witnessing an ever-increasing popularity and demand in the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is in sync with the global phenomenon. The automakers have been capitalising on this trend with the introduction of a wide range of products in this segment. Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite are some of the popular names in this space. The larger space compared to hatchbacks, higher and bolder road presence compared to hatchbacks and sedans, and affordable price tags compared to bigger SUVs have been fueling the demand for the sub-compact SUVs in the Indian market. If you are looking for an SUV with a budget under ₹12 lakh, here are some of the key available options.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza One of the bestselling SUVs in India and a key revenue churner for the brand since its inception, the Brezza comes with a boxy design and loads of upmarket features that not only enhance its popularity but also allow the occupants to go to places that a hatchback or a low-sitting sedan may not be able to. It comes powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with multiple transmission choices.

Tata Nexon Tata Nexon is another key player in this space that gave the homegrown auto giant a strong foothold in the Indian SUV space. The key USP of the Nexon is its wider range of powertrain options, including a variety of engine and transmission choices, compared to other models in this segment. Also, the range of advanced technology-aided upmarket features further adds zing to the SUV.

Hyundai Venue The Hyundai Venue is the South Korean automaker's take in this space. Like the Tata Nexon, the Hyundai Venue is available in multiple powertrain options. These include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Also, it gets a wide range of transmission choices as well. The Venue is ready to receive its next-generation avatar soon.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Mahindra XUV 3XO is the most affordable Mahindra SUV, and it is the only sub-compact SUV from the automaker in the Indian market. The sharp design, host of upmarket features, powertrain choices, including a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine, make this SUV a desirable choice. Interestingly, despite being a sub-compact SUV, the XUV 3XO is still capable of handling rough terrains without much hassle.