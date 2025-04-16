If you've got a nuclear family and are looking to buy a new car that can make your life easier in terms of practicality while being fuel efficient, cost-effective, then a compact SUV might just make sense to you. These kinds of vehicles feature ample ground clearance too, allowing you to fill the vehicle to the brim and still tackle the rough road patches. Compact SUVs also cost less and tend to be more fuel efficient than proper SUVs. The modern ones even offer premium features like seat ventilation, automatic climate control as well as a panoramic sunroof.
Tata Nexon
The first-generation Tata Nexon was notable for being the first Indian car to achieve a five-star Global NCAP rating in 2018, and its latest model boasts an enhanced feature set. The 2023 Tata Nexon offers a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, each with different gearbox options. It features six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, and a 360-degree camera. The Nexon is also equipped with a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display atop the dashboard, supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Climate controls are integrated into a touchscreen panel located below the AC vents, and the center console includes a wireless smartphone charging slot.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Launched in 2016, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza quickly became a hit in the sub-four-metre SUV category. As the Brezza evolves, it faces increasing competition. The Brezza’s price ranges from ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the high-end model, while the CNG variants start at ₹10.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV market is diverse, offering a plethora of options in India from various OEMs, each showcasing unique features.
Hyundai Venue
The Hyundai Venue, priced from ₹7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹13.5 lakh (ex-showroom), offers three engine choices, with its latest model featuring 30 safety enhancements. The Venue has two petrol engine options, including a turbocharged 1.0-litre variant available with either a dual-clutch or manual transmission. The centre console houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display, and the driver's instrument cluster is a TFT digital display. Standard features include powered driver seating, two-step reclining rear seats, a wireless charger, paddle shifters, and a cabin air purifier. Hyundai has also added six airbags, ABS, a stability management system, and ADAS.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Replacing the compact XUV300 is the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which provides two petrol engines and one diesel option. All engines can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The 3XO features two 10.25-inch digital displays for the driver’s gauge cluster and infotainment screen. The infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. Safety features include six airbags, three-point seatbelts, an electronic stability control system, and Level-2 ADAS with a 360-degree camera and front radar sensors. Additionally, the 3XO boasts disc brakes on all wheels, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX mounts in the rear seats.
Kia Syros
The Kia Syros is the latest entry in the subcompact SUV segment and Kia’s second model in this category. Priced between ₹9 lakh and ₹17 lakh (ex-showroom), it becomes the most premium SUV in its class. The Syros features a 30-inch dual-screen configuration for infotainment and instrumentation, along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front and rear seats, sliding and reclining second-row seats, a wireless charger, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. Its safety suite includes Level 2 ADAS with 16 adaptive functions such as lane-keeping assist, alongside other safety measures like six airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, a 360-degree parking camera, and front parking sensors. Engine options for the Syros include a 1.0-litre turbo petrol (118 bhp, 172 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (116 bhp, 250 Nm), both equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The petrol variant also offers a 7-speed DCT, while the diesel model features a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
Skoda Kylaq
The Skoda Kylaq offers four trims - Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige, with the base variant priced at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This model is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. In terms of features, the Kylaq includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-inch digital driver display, six-way adjustable ventilated electric front seats, an electric sunroof, cruise control, and tire pressure warnings.