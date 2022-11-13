Looking to buy a Mahindra car ? You can get up to 62,000 on these models

Are you planning to buy a new Mahindra car this month? If yes, then here’s something that you may like. Select Mahindra dealerships are offering up to ₹62,000 off on select models. This includes the Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra Marazzo and Mahindra Bolero. However, there are no discounts on Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, Thar, and XUV700.

