Home / Auto News / Looking to buy a Mahindra car ? You can get up to 62,000 on these models

1 min read . 03:55 PM ISTLivemint
Mahindra XUV 300 is available with maximum discount of up to 62,000

  • Select Mahindra dealerships are offering up to 62,000 off on select models. This includes the Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra Marazzo and Mahindra Bolero.

Are you planning to buy a new Mahindra car this month? If yes, then here’s something that you may like. Select Mahindra dealerships are offering up to 62,000 off on select models. This includes the Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra Marazzo and Mahindra Bolero. However, there are no discounts on Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, Thar, and XUV700.

Here are the complete details

Mahindra XUV300

Buyers of Mahindra XUV300 can avail a cash discount of up to 23,000 on its purchase. There will be an exchange bonus of 25,000 along with a corporate discount of 4,000. In addition, buyers can get accessories worth 10,000.

There are offers on select petrol variants of the SUV. For example, buyers will get a cash discount of up to 29,000 in addition to the exchange discount of 25,000. Buyers can avail corporate discount of 4,000 along with accessories worth 10,000.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo will be available at up to 35,200 discount in the month of November. This includes a cash discount of up to 20,000 coupled with an exchange bonus of 10,000 along with a corporate discount of 5,200.

Mahindra Bolero

In November 2022, Mahindra Bolero can be purchased with a discount of up to 28,000. The discount will be available in the form of 6,500 cash discount, up to 10,000 exchange discount and 3,000 exchange discount. There will be an offer on accessories worth 8,500.

Meanwhile, Mahindra is gearing up to announce the Bolero Neo Plus in India soon. According to online reports, the upcoming SUV is teased to be offered in 7 and 9 seat layouts. It is likely to come with manual and automatic gearboxes and could be powered by 2.2L mHawk diesel engine.

