Looking to buy a Mahindra car ? You can get up to 62,000 on these models

Looking to buy a Mahindra car ? You can get up to ₹62,000 on these models1 min read . 03:55 PM IST
- Select Mahindra dealerships are offering up to ₹62,000 off on select models. This includes the Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra Marazzo and Mahindra Bolero.
Are you planning to buy a new Mahindra car this month? If yes, then here’s something that you may like. Select Mahindra dealerships are offering up to ₹62,000 off on select models. This includes the Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra Marazzo and Mahindra Bolero. However, there are no discounts on Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, Thar, and XUV700.
Here are the complete details
Buyers of Mahindra XUV300 can avail a cash discount of up to ₹23,000 on its purchase. There will be an exchange bonus of ₹25,000 along with a corporate discount of ₹4,000. In addition, buyers can get accessories worth ₹10,000.
There are offers on select petrol variants of the SUV. For example, buyers will get a cash discount of up to ₹29,000 in addition to the exchange discount of ₹25,000. Buyers can avail corporate discount of ₹4,000 along with accessories worth ₹10,000.
Mahindra Marazzo will be available at up to ₹35,200 discount in the month of November. This includes a cash discount of up to ₹20,000 coupled with an exchange bonus of 10,000 along with a corporate discount of ₹5,200.
In November 2022, Mahindra Bolero can be purchased with a discount of up to 28,000. The discount will be available in the form of ₹6,500 cash discount, up to ₹10,000 exchange discount and ₹3,000 exchange discount. There will be an offer on accessories worth ₹8,500.
Meanwhile, Mahindra is gearing up to announce the Bolero Neo Plus in India soon. According to online reports, the upcoming SUV is teased to be offered in 7 and 9 seat layouts. It is likely to come with manual and automatic gearboxes and could be powered by 2.2L mHawk diesel engine.
