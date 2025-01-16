Lotus has launched the Emeya, its second all-electric vehicle in India, starting at ₹ 2.34 crore. The Emeya features impressive performance specs, luxurious interiors, and advanced technology, aiming for an all-electric lineup by 2028.

Lotus has introduced its second all-electric vehicle in India, the Emeya, with prices starting at ₹2.34 crore (ex-showroom). According to a report by Autocar India, the Emeya reflects the Geely-owned British marque's ambitious plan to transition to an all-electric lineup by 2028.

Performance and Battery Specifications As per the publication, all three Emeya variants – standard, S, and R – are equipped with dual motors providing all-wheel drive. The base and S models deliver 600hp and 710Nm, achieving 0-100km/h in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h. The Emeya R, the most powerful version, generates an impressive 905hp and 985Nm, with a blistering 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 256km/h.

Each variant houses a 102kWh lithium-ion battery pack with 800-volt architecture, enabling ultra-fast charging, added the report. Using a 350kW DC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. For home charging, a 22kWh AC wall charger requires 5.5 hours. The Emeya’s WLTP range varies by variant: 610km for the base model, 540km for the S, and 435km for the R, all measured on standard 20-inch wheels.

Dimensions and Design With a wheelbase of 3,069mm, the Emeya measures 5,139mm in length, 2,005mm in width, and a height ranging from 1,459mm to 1,467mm, making it larger than its key rival, the Porsche Taycan. Reportedly, the aerodynamic design features active-aero technology, a striking sloping roofline, and a three-stage spoiler, achieving a claimed drag coefficient of 0.21Cd. Customers can choose from six colours, including Fireglow Orange and Boreal Grey.

Luxurious Interiors and Features The cabin, shared with the Eletre SUV, boasts Alcantara, leather, and knurled metal accents, with the option of vegan upholstery. Highlights include a 55-inch HUD, a KEF audio system with Dolby Atmos, and an electrochromic glass roof. The car features a 15.1-inch central touchscreen, an 8-inch driver display, and a passenger screen. Practicality is ensured with a 31-litre frunk and a 509-litre boot.

Equipped with a 360-degree camera and Level 4-ready ADAS, the Emeya is a forward-thinking addition to India’s luxury EV market.