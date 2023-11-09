Lotus revs up for Indian debut with Exclusive Motors partnership; likely to launch Eletre electric SUV
Lotus is making its debut in the Indian market through a partnership with Exclusive Motors, who will serve as the dealer and distributor for the renowned British brand. The launch is expected on November 9, 2023, with an initial model and plans for more models in the future based on market response.
British sports car manufacturer Lotus is set to make its debut in the Indian market. Known for producing high-performance models like the Emeya, Eletre, Emira, and Evija, Lotus has officially announced its entry into the Indian market, with the launch slated for November 9, 2023, as per reports in the Financial Express.