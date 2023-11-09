Lotus is making its debut in the Indian market through a partnership with Exclusive Motors, who will serve as the dealer and distributor for the renowned British brand. The launch is expected on November 9, 2023, with an initial model and plans for more models in the future based on market response.

British sports car manufacturer Lotus is set to make its debut in the Indian market. Known for producing high-performance models like the Emeya, Eletre, Emira, and Evija, Lotus has officially announced its entry into the Indian market, with the launch slated for November 9, 2023, as per reports in the Financial Express.

According to the FE report, the renowned British brand has partnered with Exclusive Motors, based in New Delhi, to serve as its dealer and service provider in India. Exclusive Motors, which also manages Bentley Motors in India, will additionally function as Lotus's distributor.

Lotus is anticipated to begin its venture in India by introducing an initial model, with plans to introduce more models based on the market's feedback, adds the report.

Reportedly, Lotus has not disclosed the specific name of the model set for its Indian debut. However, it is anticipated that the renowned supercar manufacturer will unveil either the Emira sports car with a petrol engine or the all-electric Eletre SUV later this week. In either scenario, all Lotus sports cars will be brought to the Indian market as fully-imported Completely Built Unit (CBU) models.

Lotus Emira With two available engine options, the Lotus Emira is a 2-door sports coupe that globally debuted in 2021. The first engine option is a 3.5-litre supercharged V6 petrol engine, delivering 400 horsepower. This particular engine is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox, offering peak torque outputs of 420 Nm and 430 Nm, respectively. In terms of performance, this version of the Emira achieves a 0 to 100kmph sprint in 4.4 seconds.

The alternative option features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, sourced from Mercedes-AMG, producing 362 horsepower and 430 Nm of peak torque. This powerplant is exclusively paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, enabling a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 296 kmph. If introduced, the Emira is anticipated to be priced in the range of ₹2.50-2.70 crore (ex-showroom).

Lotus Eletre As per the report, the Lotus Eletre, the automaker’s inaugural all-electric SUV, is built upon the Electric Premium Architecture and boasts a dual-motor setup generating over 600 horsepower. Lotus asserts that the Eletre achieves 0 to 100 kmph in under 3 seconds and attains a top speed of 260 km/h. Equipped with an electric motor coupled with a battery pack of over 100 kWh, the SUV offers a range of 600 km on a single charge (WLTP cycle).

If introduced in India, the all-electric SUV is anticipated to be priced within the range of ₹2.5-3.0 crore (ex-showroom).



