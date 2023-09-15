Low EV costs could drive two-thirds of global car sales by 2030: Report

Low EV costs could drive two-thirds of global car sales by 2030: Report2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 11:48 AM IST
A new research suggests that due to declining battery costs, electric vehicles may achieve price parity with fossil-fuel models in Europe by 2024 and in the U.S. market by 2026. Furthermore, it is projected that electric vehicles could comprise two thirds of global car sales by 2030.