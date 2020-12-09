Low stocks mean big December discounts won’t be on offer

Leading automakers may not offer high discounts or other attractive offers to clear stocks at dealerships in the last 20 days of December, unlike previous years, considering that they are left with less than a month’s inventory following better-than-expected sales during festivals.

Automakers do not have much room left to offer discounts because of losses incurred in the first two quarters of the fiscal year following the coronavirus outbreak.

Retail sales of vehicles typically peak during the last two weeks of the year and most car makers offer huge discounts on vehicles, which are often better than festive season deals, to clear stocks before the end of the calendar year.

However, discounts will not peak in December because of the overall cost-cutting measures and low inventory levels, according to senior executives of auto companies and dealers. This might help the likes of Maruti and Mahindra to boost their margins at a time when raw material costs have increased a lot.

Companies were used to carrying high inventory into December, but this year stocks are low because of good retails during the festive season, said Shashank Srivastava, executive director, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India. “Hence, you can expect discounts in December to be less than what it was last year," he said.

Usually, in the first week of December, most automakers announce an increase in vehicle prices, effective from January, to lure customers to showrooms before the year-end. Special discounts are also announced to reduce stocks.

Discounts are way lower than what it was last year, said a Hyundai Motor India Ltd dealer in NCR. “This year, we don’t have enough variants of popular cars such as Creta and Venue; the waiting period for some of the variants are up to 4-5 months. Demand after the festive season has not declined as much as expected. So, discounts won’t be as high as last year," the dealer said.

“Very nominal discounts will be offered this year. This is because of the massive losses the industry has seen. Passenger vehicles stock levels are at 20-21 days only," said Madhusudhan Sarma, director, Mithra Group, a dealer of Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar, and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

In two-wheelers, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp stock levels are higher but despite that there are no discounts this year. The stock levels for Honda Motorcycle and TVS Motor are very low, he said.

