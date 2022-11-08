Low-cost models, new mkts boost electric 2-wheeler sales

“In October, we saw aggressive pricing by a market-leading brand, which contributed significantly to volumes. Electric scooters are still priced much higher than mass market products, so newer, low-priced vehicles expected to be launched early next year will act as a catalyst for fresh demand," said Rakesh at BNP Paribas. “Add to this, the fact that Uttar Pradesh last month updated its EV policy and approved incentives worth 15% of the ex-factory cost of vehicles. This will also boost sales in UP, which accounts for 20% of all two-wheeler sales in India but has only 4% EV penetration. Jharkhand government also notified its 2022 EV policy offering incentives of ₹5000 per kilowatt hour. Although it is not a big state for two-wheeler sales, it opens up newer markets," he added.