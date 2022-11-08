Low-cost models, new mkts boost electric 2-wheeler sales

Low-cost models, new mkts boost electric 2-wheeler sales2 min read . 01:03 AM IST
- New launches, aggressive pricing and capacity expansion likely to drive volumes further
NEW DELHI :Electric two-wheeler sales surged 44% in October from the previous month, rebounding from a period of flat demand. Industry experts said structural triggers will continue to support sales through November and December, albeit not to the extent seen in October.
Electric two-wheeler registrations scaled a record high of more than 75,000 units during the month. The spike in sales also mirrored the trend in the overall two-wheeler segment, including those powered by internal combustion engines (ICE), with registrations growing 58% from September. For the 42- day festive period, between September and October-end, registrations were more than the pre-covid levels.
“We expect e-two-wheeler volumes to see some correction this month as is usual after the festivities, with volumes in the December quarter estimated at around 200,000 units," said Jay Kale, senior vice president, Elara Capital. Registrations in the first week of November had topped 15,000 units, he added.
Despite EV manufacturers dispatching a record number of vehicles, penetration of e-two-wheelers saw a slight dip to 4.5% in October from 5% in September, as overall industry volumes grew far more than electric two-wheeler volumes.
But this isn’t surprising, considering that many large electric two-wheeler manufacturers are still scaling up presence in key markets such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while traditional ICE motorcycle and scooter makers have a pan-India network.
“There is usually a stronger bunch-up of demand for ICE vehicles during the festive season than EVs, which explains why ICE two-wheelers outpaced EV sales in the period," Kumar Rakesh, vice-president, equity research, BNP Paribas, said.
The post-festive period typically sees softening demand after a sharp spike in sales during the festivals, which may be seen with electric and ICE two-wheeler sales as well. However, structural factors, such as geographical expansion in terms of new touchpoints, and introduction of low-priced models, by leading electric two-wheeler brands may have helped prop up sales, and the positive momentum is likely to continue.
“In October, we saw aggressive pricing by a market-leading brand, which contributed significantly to volumes. Electric scooters are still priced much higher than mass market products, so newer, low-priced vehicles expected to be launched early next year will act as a catalyst for fresh demand," said Rakesh at BNP Paribas. “Add to this, the fact that Uttar Pradesh last month updated its EV policy and approved incentives worth 15% of the ex-factory cost of vehicles. This will also boost sales in UP, which accounts for 20% of all two-wheeler sales in India but has only 4% EV penetration. Jharkhand government also notified its 2022 EV policy offering incentives of ₹5000 per kilowatt hour. Although it is not a big state for two-wheeler sales, it opens up newer markets," he added.
Kerala and Rajasthan topped electric two-wheeler sales last month, with penetration in the segment rising from 5.9% to 8.2% in Kerala, and 6.6% to 7.1% in Rajasthan, as new outlets of major brands opened up. Bengaluru-based Ola Electric led the e-two-wheeler market with a little over 21% share in October. The Ola S1, a low-cost variant of the flagship S1 Pro, went on sale in September, and significantly propped up the company’s volumes.