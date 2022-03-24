Low-quality batteries ill-suited to Indian conditions may toughen ride for India

However, if users purchase a battery that is not tested properly, the lack of a BMS when combined with a rudimentary thermal management system will not only pose a risk but also reduce the life of the battery, according to Vinayak. This poses a major problem, particularly considering how Indian road conditions differ from western nations that have cooler temperatures and comparatively smoother roads. “Cells should be between 35 and 45 degrees Celsius, but in India, the ambient temperature itself is above 45 or 48 degrees. This raises the question of keeping the cells below the ambient temperatures, which batteries that are being imported from colder markets today do not come with," he adds.