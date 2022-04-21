Urge to splurge: Luxury car customers get younger in India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The average age of the S-Class customer is now 38 years, which is less than the average of more than 40 earlier. So our customers are getting younger. The culture of spending has definitely prospered and is finding its way into spending on luxury, said Martin Schwenk, CEO and MD of Mercedes Benz India
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
Luxury car customers are getting younger and increasingly choosing to buy top-end models, said Martin Schwenk, chief executive officer and managing director of Mercedes Benz India.
Luxury car customers are getting younger and increasingly choosing to buy top-end models, said Martin Schwenk, chief executive officer and managing director of Mercedes Benz India.
The German manufacturer is India’s largest luxury car maker, with a share of over 40% in the segment.
The German manufacturer is India’s largest luxury car maker, with a share of over 40% in the segment.
“The average age of the S-Class customer is now 38 years, which is less than the average of more than 40 earlier. So our customers are getting younger. This is a gradual movement, and I’m not certain if it is a tectonic shift yet, but the culture of spending has definitely prospered and is finding its way into spending on luxury. People want to buy a differentiated product, they want to enjoy themselves, and it appears they have the means to do so," Schwenk said in an interview.
Mercedes Benz is seeing a surge in demand for its super luxury and performance cars, like the locally assembled S-Class, Maybach and AMGs. Sales in the segment grew 35% in the first three months of 2022 compared with the same period last year, even as the carmaker recorded an overall growth of 26%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company delivered more than 4,000 vehicles in the quarter ended March and has the same number of bookings—the highest that the company has seen in India.
There is a waiting period of 1-2 months for the company’s best-selling SUV, the GLC, and 4-11 months for models such as the GLA, GLS & GLE. The S-Class Maybach is also on a waiting period of nearly five months. “We see a strong pull from the market for our top-end segment. I think it stems, on the one hand, from a really strong product portfolio—we have a lot of high tech and relatively new products on the market—and on the other hand, wealth and affluence, generally speaking, has not gone down after the pandemic. Our customers and franchise partners say customers are in a good financial space and have the means to purchase cars. This was also the case before, but sentiment around spending is very positive now. A lot of our customers are business owners and CEOs, and not only do they have a positive outlook towards business, but they are also open to spending more on themselves", Schwenk said.
“The theme coming through with customers who walk into our showrooms is also that the covid year was distressing, and because of many restrictions they could not spend on foreign holidays, etc., so they are more willing to spend the money on aspirational products like top-end cars."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Schwenk said models such as Mercedes Benz’s AMG, S-Class and SUV ranges are likely to drive growth for the brand in India and expects this year to be its best.
However, he pointed out, “We still have several issues on the supply chain side. Besides the semi-conductor shortage, the sheer unavailability of shipping containers is also bothering us. We get a lot of material from the US, and loading/discharging a container itself is taking 20-40 days in some parts of the world."