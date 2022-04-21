Urge to splurge: Luxury car customers get younger in India

There is a waiting period of 1-2 months for the company’s best-selling SUV, the GLC, and 4-11 months for models such as the GLA, GLS & GLE. The S-Class Maybach is also on a waiting period of nearly five months. “We see a strong pull from the market for our top-end segment. I think it stems, on the one hand, from a really strong product portfolio—we have a lot of high tech and relatively new products on the market—and on the other hand, wealth and affluence, generally speaking, has not gone down after the pandemic. Our customers and franchise partners say customers are in a good financial space and have the means to purchase cars. This was also the case before, but sentiment around spending is very positive now. A lot of our customers are business owners and CEOs, and not only do they have a positive outlook towards business, but they are also open to spending more on themselves", Schwenk said.